WATSON Andy Suddenly, at home, on January 12, 2020, Andy, aged 57 years. Beloved son of Rose and Stan, much loved brother of Liz, Viv and Steph, a wonderful uncle and an amazing friend. Funeral service on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Scottish Mountain Rescue, retiring collection at crematorium. For further enquires please contact William Scott Funeral Directors on 01324 623009.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020