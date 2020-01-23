Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Scott
30 Ladysmill
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK2 9AU
01324 623009
Resources
More Obituaries for Andy WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andy WATSON

Notice Condolences

Andy WATSON Notice
WATSON Andy Suddenly, at home, on January 12, 2020, Andy, aged 57 years. Beloved son of Rose and Stan, much loved brother of Liz, Viv and Steph, a wonderful uncle and an amazing friend. Funeral service on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Scottish Mountain Rescue, retiring collection at crematorium. For further enquires please contact William Scott Funeral Directors on 01324 623009.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -