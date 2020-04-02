|
FLEMMING Ann (Nan) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on March 20, 2020, Nan, aged 85 years.
We often lie awake at night,
While others are asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon our cheeks,
No one knows the heartache,
We try so hard to hide,
No one knows how often,
We've broken down and cried,
To each of us there comes a time,
When loved ones have to part from us,
The parting came too soon
And truly broke our hearts,
Goodnight mum.
Love Brian, Caroline, Garry, Kay and Ann.
A nana is a blessing, she's thoughtfulness and love,
The finest and most precious gift, bent from our father above,
You know she'll always be there, whether skies be blue or grey,
She'll always lend a helping hand,
She'll never turn away,
Each selfless thing about her is special to recall,
A nana is a blessing, the most precious one at all,
Goodnight nana and wee nana.
Love from you r many grandkids and great-grandkids x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 2, 2020