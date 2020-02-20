|
|
|
HUNTER Ann Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 16, 2020. Ann, aged 71 years, beloved wife to James, mam to Jacqueline, James, Stuart, Steven, Jamie and Gary, much loved granny and great-granny. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service is being held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 3.15 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all are respectfully invited. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to be made on the day of service to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020