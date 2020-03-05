|
HUNTER Ann Jim and family would like to thank all family and friends of Ann for their attendance at her service, words of comfort and messages at this sad time. Special thanks to all carers who looked after Ann, Diane Goldberg for her kind words, Co-op Funeralcare for the arrangements, staff at wards B12 and AAU Forth Valley Hospital, for the care given to Ann and finally Laurieston Bowling Club and Marion Gilmartin for the tea. Donations of £560 were collected for Strathcarron Hospice, in Ann's name.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020