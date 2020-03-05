|
WATT Ann Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 27, 2020, Ann, in her 91st year, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, a much loved mum to Wilma and the late John, mother-in-law to Ali and Evelyn. A loving granny to Alan, Stephanie, Lauren and Aimee.
Funeral service will be held at the Abbotsgrange Church, on March 11, at 11 am, thereafter to Old Grandsable Cemetery for 11.45 am. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Multiple Sclerosis.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020