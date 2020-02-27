|
MITCHELL Anna (nee Todd) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 21, 2020. Anna, aged 81, adored wife of Billy Mitchell. Much loved mum to Jacqueline and William, mother-in-law to Derek and Fiona and a fantastic gran to Kyle, Lewis and Grant.
Gone but not forgotten,
That's how you'll always be,
By everyone that knew you ,
And especially by me,
Everyone else came first in your thoughts throughout your life,
You were a perfect loving mother,
And a very special wife,
So now that you're in Heaven,
With the angels up above,
Until we meet again my darling,
I send you up my love.
Your loving Husband Billy x.
You're a wonderful mum,
Who's loved and admired,
For the way you've supported, encouraged and inspired,
For the caring and kindness you've taken to show,
And for the so many things that mean more than you know.
Love you forever.
Jacqueline and Derek.
We little knew that morning,
That God was going to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same,
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
With love always, William, Fiona
and Grant.
Everyone thinks their gran is the best,
But ours stood out from all the rest,
Simply the best.
Your grandson Kyle and your number one grandson Lewis xx.
There are banana trees in heaven Ann.
Love John, Ellen and Ruby.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020