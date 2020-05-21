|
JARVIE Anne Peacefully, at FVRH, on May 15, 2020. Anne, aged 67 years, beloved wife of Jim, loving mum to Steven and step mum to Sharon a much loved nana to Claire, Jennifer and Rosie.
Missed in the evening when the lights fade away,
Missed every morning of each lonely day.
Missed in a thousand and one little ways,
But in every small corner your sweet memory stays.
Love Jim xx
Peacefully sleeping, free from pain,
We would not make you suffer again.
God saw you getting weary,
A cure was not to be.
He put his arms around you,
And whispered "Come with Me"
Love Steven x
Sweet is your memory,
Dear is your name.
Deep in our hearts you will always remain.
Love Sharon and Raymond.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020