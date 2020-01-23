|
|
|
O'DONNELL Anne (nee Grogan) It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our lovely sister, sister-in-law, aunt and everyone's friend, Anne, died on January 16, 2020, aged 76 years.
Dear Lord, put your arms around her,
Shelter her with care.
Make up for all she suffered,
And all that was unfair.
May she always walk in sunshine,
God's love around her flow.
For the happiness she gave us,
No one will ever know.
It broke our hearts to lose her,
But she did not go alone.
For part of us went with her,
The day God called her home.
From Catherine, Peter and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020