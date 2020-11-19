|
VAN HULSSEN Anne The family of the late Nan Van Hulssen would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy and kindness, through cards, flowers and messages of love and support following our loss. We would also like to thank staff at William Scott Funeral Directors for their professional and sensitive funeral arrangements and Father Sean Bradley for Mum's funeral service.
Our thanks also for the kind donations to the British Heart Foundation. She will be sadly missed.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 19, 2020