|
|
|
WELSH Anne Peacefully, on May 19, 2020, at St Margaret's Care Home, Anne, aged 78 years, beloved wife of the late John Welsh, much loved mum to Shirley, Julie, Lynda, John and Alan. Loving gran and great-gran to all the family.
Funeral service will take place at St Francis Xavier's RC Church, Falkirk, on Saturday, May 30, at 10 am, via a live stream, which is found at https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/
st-francis-xavier-church-falkirk
Thereafter to be re-united beside her loving husband John at Camelon Cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 28, 2020