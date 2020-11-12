Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Grangemouth
49 Bo'Ness Rd
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AN
01324 483 377
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette CRAWFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette CRAWFORD

Notice Condolences

Annette CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD Annette Peacefully, at Caledonian Court Care Home, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with her family at her side, Annette Maitland, formerly Grangemouth and Penilee, wife of the late Robert (Bobby), loving mum of Arlene and Lesley, respected
mother-in-law of Barry, very proud gran of Lewis and best friend of Margaret. Funeral by invitation only due to Covid restrictions, but we would love to see people socially distanced outside Falkirk Crematorium to pay their respects to Annette. The service will be streamed online, please contact Co-op Funeralcare in Grangemouth for details. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Erskine Hospital in Annette's memory. Lead Kindly Light.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -