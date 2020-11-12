|
|
|
CRAWFORD Annette Peacefully, at Caledonian Court Care Home, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with her family at her side, Annette Maitland, formerly Grangemouth and Penilee, wife of the late Robert (Bobby), loving mum of Arlene and Lesley, respected
mother-in-law of Barry, very proud gran of Lewis and best friend of Margaret. Funeral by invitation only due to Covid restrictions, but we would love to see people socially distanced outside Falkirk Crematorium to pay their respects to Annette. The service will be streamed online, please contact Co-op Funeralcare in Grangemouth for details. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Erskine Hospital in Annette's memory. Lead Kindly Light.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 12, 2020