HAMILTON Annette Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on September, 22, 2020, Annette, aged 77.
At rest in God's beautiful garden,
Sheltered from sorrow and pain,
Some day when life's journey endeth,
We will meet our loved ones again. Love from Annette, Kevin and family x.
I was not there to see you die,
To clasp your hand or say goodbye,
But I will remember my whole life through,
The last few words I had with you. Love from Elizabethann and family x.
I'll remember you in silence,
Though I make no outward show,
But what it means to lose you,
No-one will ever know. Love from Daniel and family x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020