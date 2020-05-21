|
Fotheringham Annie Antonia (Rossi) Passed away at FVRH on
12th May 2020 with her daughter by her side.
Daughter of the late Leonard and Francesca, beloved wife of the late Peter, precious Mam of Anne and
Son-in-law Alan and
Adored Granny of Danielle.
I sat at your bedside
My heart was crushed and sore
I took care of you till the very end
Till I could do no more
When your beautiful
heart stopped beating
My heart just broke in two
As I can't see how I can get
through my life without you
The tears in my eyes I can wipe away
But the pain in my heart will always stay
You left me precious memories
That are etched deep in my heart
The deep bond we had between us
Means we will never be apart
You had a heart of solid gold
When God made you, he broke
the mould
You were my best friend
I loved and adored you more each day.
RIP my precious angel. X
Your loving Daughter Anne and Alan. XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
I look back on my memories
And always see you there
A giving caring Granny
With so much love to share
Through all the phases in my life
You've played a special part
Always showing you loved me
with all your selfless heart
You've given me unconditional love
Each step along the way
I loved and adored you
Every single day
I'm so proud you were my Granny
RIP
Your precious Grand-Daughter Danielle
XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020