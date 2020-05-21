|
FOTHERINGHAM Annie All through your days,
You did your best,
And now with God,
At peace you rest.
Love from Frances and Bob xx.
Night night nannie, God bless.
Love Kirsty, Tracy, Rebecca, Sophie and Olivia xxxxx.
Heaven gained an angel today,
So precious and loved,
Her smile was made of sunshine,
Her heart was made of gold,
Take care of her Lord our little diamond.
Love Marion and Archie xx
Forever in our hearts,
God bless you nannie.
Love Laura, Donna-Anne,Jayden, Leyla and Jack xxxxx.
Of all the many blessings,
However great or small,
To have had you for an auntie was the greatest one of all.
Love Gina and George xx.
Nannie in life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
Rest in peace angel.
Lots of love Loretta, John and
Jaimie-leigh xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020