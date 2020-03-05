Home

GOW Annie Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Friday, February 28, 2020. Annie, aged 80 years, beloved wife of the late Daniel Gow, much loved sister and auntie. Funeral service will take place, on Thursday, March 12, at 1.45 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations welcome for British Heart Foundation.
God gently took you by the hand,
And took you to his beautiful land.
Where there is no suffering, or sorrow, or pain.
We will miss you Annie
Until we meet again. From sister Molly and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
