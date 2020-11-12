|
HARDMAN Annie (nee Dow) On Saturday, October 31, 2020, peacefully, in hospital, Annie, aged 99 years, formerly of Falkirk. Beloved wife to the late Joe. Loving mum to Joyce and Ken, dear mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. A great friend to many. The funeral service will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020, in East Lancashire Crematorium, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made in memory of Annie to Bradshaw Bowling Club. All enquiries to Bolton Funeralcare, tel 01204 307151.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 12, 2020