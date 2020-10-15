|
SMITH Annie (Nan) The family of the late Nan Smith would like to thank everyone for their condolences, the many Mass cards, sympathy cards and flowers received, following the loss of their wife and mother. Thank you to Father Aidan Cannon for celebrating a most prayerful and dignified Requiem Mass, Canon Holuka for his spiritual support, Canon Boylan and Father Kenneth for hospital visits and to Anne for the beautiful and uplifting music played. Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Ward A11, FVRH, for their unfailing care of Nan, to the GP's, District Nurses and staff at Bonnybank Health Centre for the many years of attentive care given to Nan and to the devoted Carers from Advance Care Services. Special thanks go to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional and respectful funeral arrangements and to the cemetery staff at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020