DAVIDSON Anthony Audrey would like to express her sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and for cards, flowers, and telephone calls received at this sad time. Also to Bryan Cowan (celebrant), Co-op Funeralcare and staff at Glenbervie Care Home and a special thanks to Phil and Elizabeth Anne for all their help and support. Thanks also for the kind donations of £350 for the Glenbervie residents comfort fund.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
