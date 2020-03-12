Home

GILCHRIST Barbara Peacefully, at Caledonian Court Care Home, on March 5, 2020. Barbara (nee Ovens), aged 88 years. A devoted wife of Fred, loving mum of Robin and Jillian. Mother-in-law of Anne, gran of Dawn, Amie, Blair and David. Doting great-gran of Iona and Luke. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Funeral Parlour, Broad Street, Denny, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11.15 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland. For further details, please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
