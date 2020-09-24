Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara GOLDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara GOLDIE

Notice

Barbara GOLDIE Notice
GOLDIE Barbara Rena wishes to express sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the lovely cards, flowers and letters she received following the loss of her sister Barbara. Special thanks to Carrondale Care Home staff who provided excellent care for Barbara, to doctors at Viewpoint Practice Stenhousemuir, Mr Douglas Smith for a comforting funeral service, The Park Hotel for catering and Collumbines for providing all areas of family and funeral support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -