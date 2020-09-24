|
|
|
GOLDIE Barbara Rena wishes to express sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the lovely cards, flowers and letters she received following the loss of her sister Barbara. Special thanks to Carrondale Care Home staff who provided excellent care for Barbara, to doctors at Viewpoint Practice Stenhousemuir, Mr Douglas Smith for a comforting funeral service, The Park Hotel for catering and Collumbines for providing all areas of family and funeral support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 24, 2020