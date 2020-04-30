|
BUCHANAN Ben & Easton Graeme and Shona wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the loss of their parents.
Paramedics, Drs. Newlands and Reid at Polmont Park Medical Group, all the staff at Kinnaird Manor Care Home and NHS nurses for their care and comfort. Lindsey Brunton for her comforting service, Central Funeral Services for their efficiency, and all who paid their respects en route and at the crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020