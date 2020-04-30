Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben and Easton Buchanan

Notice

Ben and Easton Buchanan Notice
BUCHANAN Ben & Easton Graeme and Shona wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the loss of their parents.
Paramedics, Drs. Newlands and Reid at Polmont Park Medical Group, all the staff at Kinnaird Manor Care Home and NHS nurses for their care and comfort. Lindsey Brunton for her comforting service, Central Funeral Services for their efficiency, and all who paid their respects en route and at the crematorium.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -