Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Buchanan

Notice Condolences

Ben Buchanan Notice
BUCHANAN Suddenly at home on April 15th 2020, Ben aged 75 years and peacefully at Kinnaird Manor Care Home on
April 19th 2020, Easton (nee Spiers) aged 76 years. Devoted husband and wife, loving and much loved parents of Graeme and Shona, grandparents of Craig and great grandparents of Harley and Arran.

Together again for all eternity.
The tears in our eyes can wipe away,
The ache in our hearts is here to stay.
Graeme and Shona x x x x

With cheery smiles and hearts of gold,
No finer grandparents this world
did hold.
Craig, Harley and Arran x x x
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -