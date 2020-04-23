|
|
|
BUCHANAN Suddenly at home on April 15th 2020, Ben aged 75 years and peacefully at Kinnaird Manor Care Home on
April 19th 2020, Easton (nee Spiers) aged 76 years. Devoted husband and wife, loving and much loved parents of Graeme and Shona, grandparents of Craig and great grandparents of Harley and Arran.
Together again for all eternity.
The tears in our eyes can wipe away,
The ache in our hearts is here to stay.
Graeme and Shona x x x x
With cheery smiles and hearts of gold,
No finer grandparents this world
did hold.
Craig, Harley and Arran x x x
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 23, 2020