LAIRD Betty Betty's family would like to thank friends and neighbours for their lovely cards, letters, flowers and expressions of sympathy. A special thanks to Dr McCalister and his team of nurses, the cancer nurses and Falkirk Council carers for the excellent care they all provided. Thanks to Irene Gardner and Rev MacDonald for their lovely services. To Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional help and guidance at this sad time. Also a big thanks to all the friends and neighbours who came to pay their last respects as our mum left the Crescent.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020