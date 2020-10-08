|
PORTER Bill Peacefully, at Falkirk Community Hospital, on October 3, 2020, Bill,
aged 91. Devoted husband of the late Margaret. Adored Dad of Jim, Carol and Andrew. Precious Papa to Laura, Derrick, Steven, Suzanne, Rebecca and Kimberly and great-grandchildren, Connor, Claudia, Lucia and Niamh. Father-in-law to Alan, Jennifer; the late Catherine and special friend of Helen.
To us you were someone special,
Someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten,
For we thought the world of you. Treasured memories from your loving family xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020