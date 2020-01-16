|
|
|
ARNOTT Brian Peacefully, after a short illness on January 11, 2020, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Brian, aged 58 years, beloved husband of Kay, a loving son to Betty and brother to Elaine. A much loved dad to Deborah and Dawn, father-in-law to Craig and Matthew, also a loving grandpa to Harris. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Saturday, January 25, at 11.15 am, to which all family and friends and are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for the Intensive Care Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. I stood beside your bedside,
My heart was crushed and sore,
I did my duty till the end,
Till I could do no more.
My heart is heavy, the road is long,
Without you I'm so alone,
Your love and your smile will always be with me to eternity. Love Kay x.
We often lie awake at night,
While others are asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon our cheek,
No-one knows the heartache,
We try so hard to hide,
No-one knows how often,
We've broken down and cried,
To each of us there comes a time,
When loved ones have to part,
For us the parting came too soon,
And truly broke our hearts. Love Deborah, Dawn, Craig and Matthew xx.
Love you Brian,
Your dad is waiting for you,
Until I am with you both,
You're always in my heart,
Love and miss you. Love Mum x.
Love you grandpa,
Night Night Scooby Doo. Love Harris x.
I will always love and miss you,
With every passing day,
The longing just to see you,
Will never go away. Love Elaine x.
Night Night uncle Brian. Love Laura x.
Tired and weary he made no fuss,
But tried so hard to stay with us,
Never more than a thought away,
He will be remembered everyday. Love Sheena and George x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020