|
|
|
McMENEMY
Brian (Bernard) Passed peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Brian, aged 76 years, beloved husband of the late Irene, much loved dad to Jane and Brian, father-in-law to Stephen and Ronni, also a loving grandad to Laura, Callum, Hunter and Autumn.
How lucky we were to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Much loved and sadly missed by all the family x. You fell asleep, the angels came,
The Lord looked down and called your name,
He saw you getting weary,
And did what he thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And took you home to Irene to rest.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020