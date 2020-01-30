|
|
|
HURST Cameron (Cammy) Peacefully, in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Cammy, aged 72 years. A loving husband of Margaret.
The tears in my eyes I can wipe away,
But the ache in my heart will always stay,
I loved you dearly, I always will,
You left a place no one can fill.
From your loving wife Margaret.
Also a much loved stepdad of Phil, John and the late Frances and also a devoted
papa to Joel, Jade and Ryan.
If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
We'd walk our way to heaven,
And bring you back again. Funeral service will take place on February 5, 2020, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 2.30 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if so desired to Alzheimer's Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020