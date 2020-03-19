|
McCORMACK
Catheine Baird Passed away peacefully, March 5, 2020, at Fourth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 73 years, wife of the late Christopher (Chris), loving mother to Vari and the late Cowan.
Precious memories silently kept,
Of a mother I loved and will never forget,
Always in my heart. Your loving daughter Vari and step daughter Glynis xxx.
Night night nana. Love David, Steven, Johnathan and Ryan xxx
To us you were very special someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten for we thought the world of you. Your loving sister Nan and family xxx.
Aunty Catherine your life was a blessing,
Our memories I will treasure,
You were loved beyond words,
And will be missed beyond measure. Love Ann, Matt and kids xxx.
Simply the best. Love Myra and Raymond xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020