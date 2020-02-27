|
|
|
BENNETT Catherine Sadly, passed away, surrounded by family at home, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Catherine (Rena), aged 82 years.
Will be sorely missed.
Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Strathcarron Hospice.
We little knew the day that,
God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one
The chain will link again.
Love Linda, Alan, Nicola, Euan and Lisa xx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020