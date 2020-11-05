|
GLOWACKI Catherine (nee Kelly) Suddenly, but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on October 28, 2020, Catherine (Ca-Ca), beloved wife of James and much loved mam to Michael, Anthony and Rozalja, also a devoted nana to Brendan and Georgie, also a much loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie. Will be sadly missed by all we knew and loved her. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service will be private, at St Alexander's Church, Denny, on November 11, at 11 am, thereafter to Hills of Dunipace Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations to Strathcarron Hospice, if desired.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 5, 2020