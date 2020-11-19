|
GLOWACKI Catherine The family of the late Catherine would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours and all who expressed their symapthy and kindness through flowers and cards and all who attended Catherine's funeral. We would also like to thank Canon Pat for his comforting service, Agnes at St Vincent de Paul for all her help, Steven at John O'Connor Funeral Directors, also all the staff at Strathcarron Hospice who paid their respects. Thank you to Anne Grant, Vincent and Maureen Taggart, Ann Marie McIntyre and also thank you to family of the late Jim Ure for their kind words said about Catherine.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 19, 2020