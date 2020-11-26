|
|
|
GRAHAM (BARR) Catherine Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on November 22, 2020, Catherine McDermott Graham (nee Barr), aged 76 years, beloved wife of John Graham (Ian), sister of Martin and Anna and a much loved Aunt. A patient sufferer at rest, loved and always remembered. Love Ian x.
Treasured memories of a much loved aunt. From Pamela, Neil and Logan xxx.
Happy lifetime memories of days gone by, to our dear sister-in-law Catherine. Love from Isobelle, Allan and
family xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 26, 2020