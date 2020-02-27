Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine HAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine HAUGH

Notice Condolences

Catherine HAUGH Notice
HAUGH Catherine Peacefully, at Annfield House Care Home, Stirling, on Monday, February 24, 2020. Catherine Stewart, (nee McNicol), aged 94 years, beloved wife of the late William Marshall and the late Ian Haugh, loving mother of Jennifer and Mhairi, beloved grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 3, at 1.45 pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired,
to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -