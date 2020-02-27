|
HAUGH Catherine Peacefully, at Annfield House Care Home, Stirling, on Monday, February 24, 2020. Catherine Stewart, (nee McNicol), aged 94 years, beloved wife of the late William Marshall and the late Ian Haugh, loving mother of Jennifer and Mhairi, beloved grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 3, at 1.45 pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired,
to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020