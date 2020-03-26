|
|
|
LEISHMAN Catherine Our dear mum and nana Catherine Leishman
(nee Patterson), passed away peacefully, at home, in her sleep, with family by her side. Burial at Larbert Cemetery, March 26, 2020, at 10 am.
What I would not give
to clasp her hand,
Her dear, sweet face to see,
To hear her voice, to see her smile,
That meant so much to me,
You left behind an aching heart,
That loved you most sincere,
I never did, nor never will,
Forget you, mother dear.
Always in my heart.
Margaret.
To have you for my mum,
Was reason enough for pride,
For no one else could equal you,
No matter how they tried,
No one knows the grief I bear,
I want you mum and you are not there,
There is a place in my heart no one can fill,
It belongs to you mum,
And always will.
Loved so deeply, always.
Yvonne and Bill.
The final chapter is written,
The book has now been closed,
But the love the pages gave us,
Only God and we will know,
For the laughs we had together,
And the tears we also shared,
Are the memories you left forever,
Of a person who always cared.
Rest in perfect peace.
Iain, Judie, Nicola, Christopher and Shawn.
Nothing on earth could ever replace,
The sound of your voice,
The smile of your face,
You left a place no one can fill,
We love and miss you and always will.
Best nana we could have had, love you forever Emma, John, Euan and Elice.
We often lie awake at night,
While others are asleep.
And take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon our cheek,
No one knows the heartache,
We try so hard to hide,
No one knows how often,
We've broken down and cried,
To each of us there comes a time,
When loved ones have to part,
For us the parting came too soon,
And truly broke our hearts.
Love you, Leslie, Claire,
Nicole and Jamie.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 26, 2020