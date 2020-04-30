Home

MCLEAN Catherine Suddenly, at FVRH, on April 23, 2020,
Catherine, the end was sudden the shock severe,
We little thought the time was near,
Silent thoughts, tears, unseen,
Wishing your absence was only a dream,
Parting came, our hearts were broken,
You left us mum, words unspoken,
Always in our hearts.
Catherine and Anne.
Precious memories hold us together,
Loving you always forgetting you never,
A prayer ,a tear till the end of time,
For a loving nana we're proud was ours.
All the grandchildren.
Night night nana.
All the great grandchildren.
Simply the best
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
