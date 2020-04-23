|
WEIR Cathie
(nee Martin) After a long and happy life Cathie passed away naturally and peacefully, aged 90, at Carrondale Care Home, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill, a very much loved mother to Catherine, Ramsay and Karen, special mother-in-law, nana, gran, great-gran, sister and aunt. A private service will take place but an opportunity for family and friends to celebrate her life will be held at a
later date.
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
Loving you always the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 23, 2020