Charles IRELAND

Charles IRELAND
IRELAND Charles
(known as Charlie) Passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Charlie, aged 88, was the beloved husband of Maureen, adored dad of Elizabeth, father of Charles and Donald, much loved grandad of Kristopher, Leighann, Grace, Johnathon and son-in-law Billy and daughter-in-law Pauline. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, May 1, at
10.45 am. There will be a live stream of the service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
