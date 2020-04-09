|
|
|
KERR Charles Columbus Kathleen and all the family would like to thank family and friends for all the sympathy and Mass cards and condolence received on the sad loss of Charles, also to Forth Valley Hospital and the Community Hospital for the care shown to Charles.
Also for the doctors at Tryst Medical
Centre and Advanced Care Services
for the care received.
Thank you to Fr. John for his
comforting service and
Cowan Funeral Directors for
dignified funeral arrangements.
A celebration of Charles' life will
be held at a later date when circumstances allow.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020