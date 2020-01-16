|
WALKER Charles Peacefully, after a short illness at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 3, 2020, Charlie, aged 87 years, beloved husband of Isabel, a much loved dad of Charles and Ian, father-in-law to Jessica and Cecilia, a loving grandad to Max, Grace, Marina, Emilia, Jimmy and Billie. Funeral service will be at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, January 20, at 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020