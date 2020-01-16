Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles WALKER

Notice Condolences

Charles WALKER Notice
WALKER Charles Peacefully, after a short illness at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 3, 2020, Charlie, aged 87 years, beloved husband of Isabel, a much loved dad of Charles and Ian, father-in-law to Jessica and Cecilia, a loving grandad to Max, Grace, Marina, Emilia, Jimmy and Billie. Funeral service will be at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, January 20, at 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -