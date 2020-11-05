|
|
|
Fitzpatrick Charlotte (Shirley) Very peacefully at home, with family at her side on Saturday 31st October 2020, just as she had wanted.
Shirley, aged 83, leaves behind her beloved son Russell Fitzpatrick,
his wife Bernadette and their
family, James and his wife Amanda, Ben and his wife Michelle.
Time will never erase the wonderful memories we all have, her kindness through the years and her great
sense of fun.
Shirley will be leaving from her own home for the funeral, which will be at 3.15pm at Camelon Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November 2020.
All enquiries to Thomas Sneddon, Funeral Directors Grangemouth, 01324 472462,
www.thomassneddon.co.uk
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 5, 2020