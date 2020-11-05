|
FITZPATRICK Charlotte (Shirley) Thank you for the years we shared,
The love you gave and the way
you cared,
To see you suffer was hard to bear,
But now we know your in Gods care,
We have so many memories,
That often make us smile,
We miss you as we love you,
And that is all the while.
Loving brother Jim and sister-in-law Jacqueline, Sharon, Allan, Kelsey and Aaron, Tracey, Jim ,Kyle, Hanna and Sammi, wee Jack, Graham, Jamie
and Jack.
Love you always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 5, 2020