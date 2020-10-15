|
|
|
HALL Chrissie Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on October 10, 2020, Chrissie, aged 79 years.
I'll remember you in silence,
Though I make no outward show,
But what it means to lose you,
No-one will ever know.
Frank, Margaret and family.
There are no words to offer,
What losing you has meant,
But now each day brings memories,
Of the happy years we spent,
You'd want us all to smile again,
And that's just what we'll do,
Every time we reminisce,
With loving thoughts of you.
Stuart, Janelle and family.
What I would not give to clasp her hand,
Her dear, sweet face to see,
To hear her voice, to see her smile,
That meant so much to me,
You left behind an aching heart,
That loved you most sincere,
I never did, nor never will,
Forget you, mother dear.
Anne, Hannah and Heather.
