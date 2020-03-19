|
FAIRLEY Christopher Andrew Remembering with love, our Chris, who passed away March 25, 2019, aged only 31.
We talk about the good times and the ways we showed we cared,
The days we spent together, all the happiness we shared.
We let memories surround us, and a word someone might say,
Will suddenly recapture, a time, an hour, a day.
That brings him back as clearly, as though he were still here,
And fills us with the feelings, that he is always near.
For if we keep those moments, we will never be apart,
And they will live forever, safely locked within our hearts.
Terribly missed by all his family and friends xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020