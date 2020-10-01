Home

CUTHELL Colin Peacefully, on September 22, 2020, after a short illness and with his family at his side, Colin J. Cuthell, aged 71 years (Senior Director of Thomas Cuthell & Sons). Soulmate and very precious husband of Marian Cochrane, highly respected and adored dad of Paul and Michelle, father-in-law of Sarah and Bruce, proud grandad of Emily and Samuel, also a dearly loved brother of Sheila and Grant and sadly missed by all the family. For further information please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
