CUTHELL Colin Marian, Paul, Michelle and the wider family wish to express their deep gratitude to the local community, Colin's colleagues and friends for their many acts of kindness and prayers in this last week. We were truly humbled by the volume of people who lined the route as Colin made his final journey through the town which was so close to his heart for his whole life.
Finally, to the family that is Thomas Cuthell & Sons, we thank you for supporting our family as we worked together to do this last earthly act for Colin. He would have been so thankful (as are we), to all who have made a donation in his memory and as a result donations which now exceed £2000 will be used to support the vital work of the RNLI in Lochinver.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020