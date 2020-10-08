Home

MALLOY Daniel Peacefully, on October 2, 2020, at his home in Denny, (formerly of
Haggs). Daniel (Danny, the boxer), aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) (nee McCulloch). Much loved father of Ann, Helen and Tommy, dearest papa, great-papa, uncle, father-in-law and sadly missed brother of Agnes and Helen and the late Jim and Nina, in Canada. "Keep your dukes up" Dad and "when in doubt, stick your left hand out". For further information please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
