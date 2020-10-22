|
|
|
MALLOY Daniel (Danny) The family of the late Daniel (Danny) Malloy, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours and all who expressed their sympathy and kindness, through cards, flowers and messages of love and support following our loss. We would also like to thank the Rev Mark E. Johnstone for his insightful and uplifting tribute to Danny, Paul Cuthell and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional and sensitive funeral arrangements and doctors and nurses at Bonnybank Medical Practice, Caledonian Care and Balmoral Care for their invaluable, kind and continued support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 22, 2020