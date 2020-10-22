Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel MALLOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel MALLOY

Notice

Daniel MALLOY Notice
MALLOY Daniel (Danny) The family of the late Daniel (Danny) Malloy, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours and all who expressed their sympathy and kindness, through cards, flowers and messages of love and support following our loss. We would also like to thank the Rev Mark E. Johnstone for his insightful and uplifting tribute to Danny, Paul Cuthell and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional and sensitive funeral arrangements and doctors and nurses at Bonnybank Medical Practice, Caledonian Care and Balmoral Care for their invaluable, kind and continued support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -