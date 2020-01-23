|
GILLESPIE Daniel McIntyre Danny, aged 89, peacefully passed away at Forth Valley Hospital. Beloved husband to Elizabeth and father to John, Michael, Janice and Mark. Funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, January 31, 2020, at
3.15 pm. No flowers, donations welcome for British Heart Foundation. The things we feel so deeply,
Are the hardest things to say,
For dad we loved you dearly,
In a very special way.
For though we cannot see you,
You will be with us night and day,
For the love we shared between us,
Will never fade away.
From John, Michael, Janice and Mark xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020