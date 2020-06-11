|
CONNELL David At Wheatlands Care Home, on June 2, 2020. David, aged 84 years, much loved husband of the late Cathie, father of Brian, Alex and Christine and loved father-in-law and papa of the family. The funeral service on June 15, at 1 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium. Immediate family only due to current circumstances.
Little did we know that morning,
God was going to call your name,
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You're always by our side,
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same,
But God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 11, 2020