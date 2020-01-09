Home

David DORMER

David DORMER Notice
DORMER David Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at FVRH, David of Stirling, aged 90 years. Loving husband of Isabella, much loved dad of Diane, David and Peter, father-in-law of Stephen, Sarah and Gayle and beloved grandad of Sophie, James, Douglas, Zachary, Beth and Sara. Funeral service at St Mary's RC Church, Upper Bridge Street, Stirling, on Monday, January 13, at 10 am and thereafter at Ballengeich Cemetery, Stirling.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
